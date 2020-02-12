Xtra Point: High School Football Playoffs First Round Part 2 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFRV - Published Xtra Point: High School Football Playoffs First Round Part 2 Defending state champions Kimberly, Notre Dame, and St. Mary's Springs flexed their muscles in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile Green Bay Southwest cruised past Ashwaubenon in our game of the week. In division two, second ranked Menasha saw their season come to an end with an upset loss to Menominee Falls. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Xtra Point: High School Football Playoffs First Round Part 2 Of the bracket, 2nd seed fond du lac hosted milwaukee washington. This one was all cardinals from the start - keon jefferson breaks a few tackles and then gets loose for a 37 yard touchdown run to put the fondy in front by 34. Then a little bit later - colton wasi-leeski gets in on the action with a short t-d run. It was. Get this. 43- nothing in the first quarter.... fondy blows out washington 64-zip (((burke))) in the top half of the bracket, appleton north traveled to the frcc champs from bay port with the pirates up by seven. The lightining come ti play thinking upset. Jack vanekeren takes the kick off all the way back to tie it up at 14. Bay port fights back in the 2nd quarter and from their own 2 yard line they punch it in for the tying score. Appleton north led it 21-14 at one point but the pirates come back to win it 42-28. (((burke))) in division two, menasha hosted menominee falls..... we'll pick it up late in the second quarter... blue jays found themselves trailing by a score... on fourth down... riley zirpel powers his way into the endzone from 5 yards out to tie the game at 14.... so with 6 minutes left in the fourth... menominee falls is driving... arick gleissner to cameron jemison for the 11-yard score... they retake the lead 21-14... last chance now for menasha... facing a 4th and 4 at the 9.... alex zeinert's pass falls incomplete... menominee falls upsets 2nd seeded menasha.... 21-14 (((burke))) our papa murphy's game of the week comes from division two (((burke))) where it was an frcc rematch with ashwaubenon at green bay southwest. The first time around they combined for 119 points. Jaguars strike first in this one. Ryan johnson to anthony guarascio who makes the juggling catch.. 7- nothing that lead is 10-6 later in the first half... when southwest's josh komis takes the direct snap around the right side... and he's easily into the endzone to put the trojans ahead.. Southwest recovers a fumble in the final seconds of the second quarter.. And with no time left nick howard scrambles for a score they go on to win this one in convincing fashion. 34-10 (((burke))) in division three, the defending state champs from notre dame hosted shawano. And the tritons would strike first in this one. Nate ihlenfeldt takes the handoff around the right side and just gets inside the pilon for the score to make it 7-zip. On the first play of their next possession. Jonny santaga throws a perfect strike downfield to mike gregory 41 yards in all. To make it 14- nothing. Shawano got on the board but then its santaga to quinn snyder good for 54 yard and notre dame cruises. 45-13 (((burke))) so just who would the tritons face, well fvl was on the road agianst antigo antigo drives the field on the first possession of the game and give it adam schmidt for the one yard td. But fox valley would answer... drew reader hits tight end cole barrington in the endzone for the score. This one was good for awhile, but not good enough for the foxes their season is over with a 56-20 loss (((burke))) also in d3, the undefeated northeastern champs from luxemburg-casco hosted seymour 3qtr... spartans up 7-zip... going to the ground game... kyle routhieaux finds some daylight... 15 yards.... that sets up jon deprey's quarterback sneak from the one to make it 14-0 lux- casco late int he third... deprey with some more nifty running... 33 yards... and that led to dalton smerchek's in for the score. It was 21-zip luxemburg casco stays unbeaten 28-8 over seymour (((burke))) and finally in division three. It was a bay conference rematch with waupaca at west de pere. The phantoms won during the regular season 20- 7. Already up 14-0 at halftime, west depere adds to it. Austin beaumier hammers one in at the goalline to make it 21-0. We know matt mcnabb can run and pass the ball, but he can also catch. This time on defense with the sweet interception off the tipped pass. Next drive. Who else but mcnabb scampering in for the score west depere rolls into the 2nd round with a 35-0 shutout (((burke))) in division four. Peshtigo traveled south to little chute. Early on the bulldogs were on the move.. Justin thill fires and connects with jeremy van-vooren for the 10 yard score to put peshtigo up 7-3.. Little chute answers right back.. Devin plate airing the ball out.. And look at the one handed catch by kyle hietpas.. And he takes it in for thr 54 yard score.. And the mustangs are moving on with a 34-14 win. (((burke))) also in d4 - xavier traveled to freedom. Second quarter with the irish on the move, charlie jadin airs it out for kolton heenan.. He hauls it in for the 8 yard score.. Freedom in total control and they werent done there in the second.. Jadin thins time conneting with parker rudie for the short score.. Freedom rolls into the second round winning big 49-12 over xavier (((burke))) in division five, the unbeaten packerland champs from southern door hosted kewaunee. 1st qtr. Eagles on the march... after having 2 touchdowns called back on penalties.. Quarterback nick lecaptain weaves 25 yards for the touchdown (6-0 eagles) the storm looked to surprise... lincoln barta finds all kinds of daylight... 50 yards down to the red zone... kewaunee would kick a field goal to make it 6-3. But this one was all eagles. .. Lecaptain again from the 2 yard line. Southern door stays perfect whipping kewaunee 41-3 (((burke))) also in d5. Valders headed to winnebago lutheran. The vikings tried to rally from a 14- point halftime deficit - and they were moving the ball on their first drive but brennan kulibert comes up with the pick for w-l-a on the deflection. Then in the fourth quarter - another valders drive comes to a halt after eric schwark gets the sack... winnebago lutheran pitches a shutout. 21-0 (((burke))) and finally in division 6. The unbeaten defending state champs from st. Mary's springs hosted manawa the ledgers got on the board with a safety - then on the ensuing kick clay schueffner gets loose and he's gone for the touchdown to make it 9-0 springs. Then a little bit later - fintan floyd will punch it in from five yards out for another ledgers touchdown... springs is moving on bigtime. 65-8 over manawa ((tom)) we'll be right back with a final check of





