Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

The Vigo County School Corporation is taking charge in the 2020 school year.

Last night..

Superintendent "dr. rob haworth" unveiled his strategic plan.

The plan is called..

"our community--collborating for our children."

It's focused on addressing issues and reaching new goals.

However, this year..

Superintendent haworth plans to change that.

That's through this strategic plan.

Here's the key takeaways dr. haworth mentioned.

The school is working to utlitze technology.

Offer more career and college pathways.

Becoming more responsible..

Financially.

Updated facilities..

Give a 21st century look.

And of course..

Seek more help from those around us.

Haworth says none of this is possible without help from the community.

"the schools cannot do it alone.

We need the support of our families, we need the support of non-profit agencies.

It just takes everyone in order to educate a child."

Changes won't happen overnight..

However school leaders are hopeful.

Reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news