Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

The superintendent for Vigo County Schools presented his five-year strategic plan.

It includes spending cuts and when you could learn about the future of buildings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

School the vigo the vigo county school corporation is taking charge in the 20-20 school year.

Last night..

Superintendent "dr. rob haworth" unveiled his strategic plan.

The plan is called..

"our community--collborating for our children."

It's focused on addressing issues and reaching new goals.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the vigo county school corporation building.

She can explains what this means for vigo county schools... it's no surprise the school corporation struggled a bit with student enrollment in previous years.

However, this year..

Superintendent haworth plans to change that.

That's through this strategic plan.

In case you strategic plan.

In case you misssed it..

In case you misssed it..

Take a look at your screen.

You're looking at video from the meeting.

Here's the key takeaways dr. haworth mentioned.

The school is working to utlitze technology.

Offer more career and college pathways.

Becoming more responsible..

Financially.

Updated facilities..

Give a 21st century look.

And of course..

Seek more help from those around us.

Haworth says none of this is possible without help from the community.

"the schools cannot do it alone.

We need the support of our families, we need the support of non-profit agencies.

It just takes everyone in order to educate a child."

Changes won't happen overnight..

However school leaders are hopeful.

Reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news




You Might Like


Tweets about this

thegoodexchange

The Good Exchange How do you think technology will change the charity sector in the next 5 years? Click here:… https://t.co/P05eOqq679 27 minutes ago

medicintuitive

Elizabeth Thorson RN What's up in Tech & Medicine in the next 10 years?... Harvard shares their predictions. All of which must be viewe… https://t.co/bvz1ppCFg5 28 minutes ago

cmarolt

CM RT @ehealthmgmt: Dr @hans_kluge was endorsed by WHO’s Executive Board as the new regional director for @WHO_Europe for the next five years.… 31 minutes ago

Alice5772

Alice 🖤🏳️‍🌈 RT @KindlyMikeMood: as a team we've reflected on the last 3 years and often talk about how things were, what worked, what didn't, and we fo… 54 minutes ago

Ethan_Howardlc1

Ethan Howard Here’s what pisses me off about LCHS? I’m a senior and I am still having to park in the lower lot. There is better… https://t.co/UoBkkxnMoV 1 hour ago

oliveaseno

Ms Aseno RT @DimensionDataEA: Support for Windows 7 has ended. After 10 years, support for Windows 7 ended on 14 January 2020. We know change can b… 1 hour ago

TooOldTooCold

Pert 'Vikerlane' S. @GrzegorzDalek I remember seeing complete opposite video on productivity years ago - put things in a list, keep it… https://t.co/ErshckuJ6l 1 hour ago

firecapt79

Jerry Dellucky @mknovaa I’d like to see what the other SEC schools non conference schedule against power 5 conferences looks like.… https://t.co/9JeyfKVzOa 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Care Team Helps With Makeover at Wolftever Creek [Video]Blue Care Team Helps With Makeover at Wolftever Creek

Blue Care Team helps with an extreme makeover at Wolftever Creek Elementary. Here's what it looks like.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

NAACP Calls for Federal Investigation into Alleged Hate Crim [Video]NAACP Calls for Federal Investigation into Alleged Hate Crim

Today in Stone County, members of the NAACP are calling for justice in a disciplinary case which they say school officials have mishandled. News 25’s Hank Davis was on the scene and brings us the..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.