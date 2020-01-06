Janet Jackson's pet giraffe 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:59s - Published Janet Jackson's pet giraffe Janet Jackson has revealed she used to own a giraffe when she was younger as well as sheeps, peacocks and fawn.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Janet Jackson used to own a giraffe #JanetJackson https://t.co/i7wIysK3lT 36 minutes ago