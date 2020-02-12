Final debate on tap in Pennsylvania's tight US Senate race

>>>jaciel cordoba: republican u.s. senator pat toomey and his democratic challenger katie mcginty will meet for their second and final debate tonight.

The two will square off for an hour tonight at temple university.

The debate will be broadcast live on philadelphia station wpvi.

The race between these two could tip control of the u.s. senate after the november election... as republicans are trying to hold onto the 54-46 senate majority.

Toomey is in his first-term..

And is running for re-election..

While mcginty has aligned herself with democratic presidential nominee hillary clinton.

Toomey is not