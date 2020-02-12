Tech Bytes: 10-24-16

Global  

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published < > Embed
Diane Macedo and Kendis Gibson have the latest on the cutting edge of technology.
Winds.

In today's tech bytes... what the a-t-and-t, time warner merger means to consumers.

This is an 85- billion dollar deal.

The companies see providing content to mobile devices as the future and believe the merger will let them do that better.

Diane opponents counter that prices will go up and privacy will go down.

Supporters say there will be more and better content.

I-phone sevens may not be the same on the inside.

Apple chose two companies to make the modems... intel and qualcomm.

Diane and now new tests reveal that the intel modem is about 30-percent slower.

Consumers can check the model number to see which modem they have.

And a major milestone - the i- pod is now 15 years old!

Steve jobs introduced the first i-pod on october 23rd 2001.

Diane it was as thick as a deck of cards and held a thousand songs.

And it paved the way for future inventions like the iphone.

Those are your tech bytes.

Have a




