Lyme disease is a thief that robs you of everything you once were.

That's how a botetourt county woman describes her daily battle with chronic lyme disease.

It took nearly two years for jaimie martin learn her diagnosis.

Now she's sharing her story, in hopes that others might catch the infection, before it's too late.

Jaimie martin/suffers from chronic lyme disease: i used to describe it to my mom that i feel like i'm in a glass box, and i'm watching everybody else's life go by, and i'm just sitting here missing out.

Jaimie martin is now suffering from her second round of chronic lyme disease.

The battle began in her own back yard in 2012.

Jaimie martin/suffers from chronic lyme disease: i was doing some gardening work and i found a tick on me and i removed it.

Didn't think anything about it.

Then she got sick.

She never had the trademark bulls- eye rash associated with lyme disease, which made it tough to diagnose.

Jaimie martin/suffers from chronic lyme disease:it took about a year and a half before anyone even suggested that i might have lyme disease.

In 20-14, jaimie was bitten and infected with lyme again.

This time, she was so weak, she couldn't walk.

Jaimie martin/suffers from chronic lyme disease: my kids saw me fall down the flight of stairs here.

My youngest child saw me one morning on the bathroom floor and he thought i was dead.

Jaimie's been bitten by ticks four times.

Each time, she was wearing insect repellant.

While the c-d-c says around 300- thousand people test positive for lyme disease each year.

Still many cases are un- diagnosed.

Jaimie says the length of time it took to get an accurate diagnosis is why her condition became so severe.

She says there's a lack of information out there.

Jaimie martin/suffers from chronic lyme disease:the flu is updated every year.

Lyme guidelines have not been updated since 2006.

While battling her illness, she's also fighting for insurance coverage.

Her medicine costs about 70- dollars a day.

Jaimie martin/suffers from chronic lyme disease: this is my second antibiotic treatment for today.

This is how you treat neurological lyme disease.

I have to do three of them a day.

Before lyme disease, jaimie was healthy and active.

Jaimie martin/suffers from chronic lyme disease: it's kind of heartbreaking, because my kids don't remember me before i got sick.

You know, the remember mom being sick.

While she won't likely become a healthy person again, jaimie says she hopes people will educate themselves-- and that medical research will catch up.

Jaimie martin/suffers from chronic lyme disease: the medical community really needs to step up and understand what a true health crisis this is.

Jaimie depends on the love and support of her family and friends, as well as special groups.

The group, living with lyme is having its next meeting this thursday night at 6:30 at the vinton library.




