Athlete of the Week: Makyle Sanders

Athlete of the Week: Makyle Sanders
Time now to recognize our christus trinity mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine, athlete of the week.

Tonight, we are honoring a football player from tyler lee.

Doctor allison tobola came to our studio to give the award to makyle sanders.

He plays defensive back for the red raiders, and he leads the team in total tackles.

Last season he was awarded honorable mention all-state d-b.

He is also one of the captain's of this year's team.

He has several division one offers, but has yet to commit, and plans on majoring in engineering.

He attends new baptist evangelistic church in tyler.

Congratulations to makyle, our christus trinity mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine, athlete of the week.

