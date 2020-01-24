Wirth Watching - Celebrating 'New Car Week'

Randall if you don't have a memory of what this week is in our cultural history--- well i guess we can forgive you.

You see 50 and 60 years ago this was new car week.

All new american cars were unveiled during fall--- and specifically during the baseball world series for advertising purposes.

You might not have awakened today remembering that--- but you can bet craig wirth remembered.

Its wirth watching.

17 world of ford you are about to enter a world never seen before the year 1960.

For the first time in history you will see not one.

Wirth oh my it was october in the 1950s and 60s.

Its was amazing.

It was when we got a glimpse of the future!

Every fall.

America held its breath --- oh my what would detroit give us for next year.

Every year.

Every car was redesigned.

craig wirth crowds would come down to social hall ave- to sneak a peak on new car day-- it was motor avenue back then.

It was a scene repeated throughout every city in america.

What was the new pontiac like.

It was a secret till the big day.

Dealers covered their windows.

Dealer dick bennett remembered.

dick bennett retired auto dealer we covered the windows covered the cars.

It added to the secrecy - it was showmanship.

Everyone did it he brought in accordian player billy madison to entertain the crowds.

It was a lot of fun .

Everyone wanted to show their cars.

Some got big stars to unveil the new cars.

10 this si the 57 desoto.

Run down and see it now.

06 gracho sent us to see the new desota.

Gracho sent us and we wantto drive the car.

Yes every car was like a rocketship from the future.

Auto ad from 1958.

Could we see it?

Certainly you never saw a car like the 58 edsel..

Never .

Never people wanted the first look at what was the wisbang technological marvel this year.

Auto add from 1956 push button driving is here.

In just a monemt you will see the car that brought this revolutionary development to you .

Ready here it is.

The dodge for 1956 .

This is the dodge for destiny.

craig wirth.it wasn't a car.

It was a relationship auto ad how does it feel to own an edsel - its like falling in love.

Feel the thrill of owning an edsel oh your step is snappy when you own an edsel.

Your pulse beats happy when you own an edsel and it was great for a kid of the fifties.

My dad was a dodge dealer and i got to ride with him in the annual parade of new cars.

Peole lined the streets to see them.

Yes the future.

It was here .

New car week.

It started big and it ended big.

Cue the grand finish.

Craig wirth, good4utah.

Randall president franklin roosevelt came up with the idea of releasing new models each october.

He thought it was a way a depressed nation could look forward to the new year.

President eisenhower renewed the practice in the