Top 5
Top 5

Of great performances this week, but only 5 made it in my top picks #5 hunter rodin lead the kenmare honkers to a win in richardton with more than 100 passing and rushing yards in round 2 of the 9 man playoffs -- #4 in class a playoffs, bishop ryan taking on heart river, cody feist with an interception deep into lion terrioory, he'd slip a couple defenders, tiptoe the sideline and 90 yards later, in for the pick 6 to assist bishop ryan punching their ticket to the quarterfinals.

-- #3 probably the biggest upset of the day.

Nick effertz to hunter brabandt.

Effertz 120 passing yards helped to aggies tear down the 3rf ranked cowboys -- at #2, where did ben zonhizer come from?

The freshamn broke minot state's single game rushing record with 264 yards, and tied rushing touchdowns at 4, in route to a beaver win on saturday.

-- and my top performance of the week goes out to the century boys cross county team, lead by junior evan si-ler, to lead the patriots to their first ever state title.



