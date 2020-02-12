Habitat for Humanity Dedicates New Home

Dot com.

A woman from africa is achieving the american dream, thanks to habitat for humanity.

The greater chattanooga area chapter dedicated a new home to "singa" lucie and her niece this weekend.

Lucie moved to chattanooga with help from bridge refugee services in 2007.

Many of her family members were killed by either sickness or war in africa.

Now that lucie is here in the u-s, she's happy to take care of her niece, who's studying at chattanooga state.

Both women are excited about their new home.

"we're happy to come here for this new house.

We're so happy ..... this is going to be cheaper to me.

I work by myself.

She's a student.

I take care of the books, everything, so this new home is going to be good to me."

This house is the 263rd one habitat for humanity