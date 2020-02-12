Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New poll: Trump behind by double digits

New poll: Trump behind by double digits

Video Credit: WROC - Published < > Embed
New poll: Trump behind by double digitsCampaign Manager admits campaign is behind
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New poll: Trump behind by double digits

Day- and both donald trump and hillary clinton held rallies in some battle ground states.

A new national poll shows republican trump down by double digits- and his campaign manager kellyanne conway admitted that the campaign is behind.

The new poll shows trump taking knocks from the recent report of his treatment toward women, and his claims of voter fraud.

Trump camapaigned in nevada, while clinton was in north carolina.

Donald trump, (r) presidential candidate"it's rigged, it's broken, it's corrupt, they want me to take that back.

Let me tell you, it's a rigged system.

"hillary clinton, (d) presidential candidate"he refused to say that he would respect the results of this election and that's a threat to democracy"long lines of early voters were seen in nevada this weekenda&amp; with democrats far outnumbering republicans in the first day of early




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump trails in new poll by double digits [Video]Trump trails in new poll by double digits

Trump trails in new poll by double digits

Credit: WROCPublished

Utahns Deviate From National Poll For President [Video]Utahns Deviate From National Poll For President

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ACB4 News) - A new national poll shows Hillary Clinton leading by double digits but that's not the case in Utah

Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake CityPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.