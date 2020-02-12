New poll: Trump behind by double digits

Day- and both donald trump and hillary clinton held rallies in some battle ground states.

A new national poll shows republican trump down by double digits- and his campaign manager kellyanne conway admitted that the campaign is behind.

The new poll shows trump taking knocks from the recent report of his treatment toward women, and his claims of voter fraud.

Trump camapaigned in nevada, while clinton was in north carolina.

Donald trump, (r) presidential candidate"it's rigged, it's broken, it's corrupt, they want me to take that back.

Let me tell you, it's a rigged system.

"hillary clinton, (d) presidential candidate"he refused to say that he would respect the results of this election and that's a threat to democracy"long lines of early voters were seen in nevada this weekenda& with democrats far outnumbering republicans in the first day of early