Timberwolves season preview

Video Credit: KCAU - Published < > Embed
The Minnesota Timberwolves talk about what its going to take to be successful this season.
They haven't made the playoffs since the 2003-2004 season.

They haven't had a winning record since the 04-05 season.

But this year there's a lot of people saying that the tide is going to turn for the minnesota timberwolves...an d it's hard not to belive it.

They've got andrew wiggins, who won the rookie of the year two season's ago and averaged 20 points last year.

Not to mention karl anthony towns, who's coming off a stellar rookie season where he averaged over 18 points and 10 rebounds on his way to rookie of the year honors.

On top of that, they've got dunk master zach levine, who's also showing promise as a shooter.

The only thing minnesota needs to worry about now is getting the team's chemistry on successful levels.

Tom thibodeau"the challenge for us is how quickly can we get on to the same page, so we have a lot of new players, we have a lot of young players, we have a new coaching staff, so each day we try to put in as much into it.

The season will be here shortly, but for us, it's our committment to improve.

We were a 29 win team last year, so we have to close that gap and there's a lot of areas where we have to improve upon."

Andrew wiggins "we kleep going after it, i feel like no lead is safe with us.

We got a lot of guys that can score the basketball, we're getting better defenisvley every game.

" karl-anthony towns "for us as a team getter better, to learn the plays, in sync on offence and defense and execute our offense and just try to get a better team.

It's not anyhting about individual stats preseaosn or during the season, it's about winning."

The t'wolves season gets underway this wednesday when they travel to memphis.




