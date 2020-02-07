Who Picks Up the Trash at Jones Stadium?

Up the stadium after a big game.

Thousands of texas tech fans walked out of jones stadium, saturday night-- leaving behind more than just their hopes for a red raider win.

It wasn't a blowout by either team so everybody stays, after a game that came down to the wire...a new battle begins... between the cleanup crews... and all the trash in the stands.

We done with that section there already they make the first sweep go through and pick up all the recycling bottles, the next wave comes through and picks up all the trash texas tech operations pays the band and other student organizations to collect the remains.

This week it was the air force rotc's turn there's so much stuff left behind when i go to a game i try to take my water bottle with me, the amount of stuff that's left behind i think it's kind of overlooked and texas tech operations says that it takes 500 of these 50 gallon bags to pick up after a game like the one we had against oklahoma beads... popcorn..

Broken glass..

And even tortillas... all have to get scooped up i didn''t kn stadow students got this much food cheese nachoes they turn the nacho boxes upside down so you got cheese all over the floor, that's not a fun deal.

Texas tech says 40 people can get it done in about an hour and a half.

After saturday's game, the crew cleaned until 2:15 in the morning.

These kids i know they got party plans, they got places they want to be, but here they are after midnight cleaning up, so there are still a lot of good people doing good things the students say it's worth it to give the jones a fresh look... and clear the path for another shot at red raider victory.

But yeah if you have trash in your area we just ask that you take it to the trash cans whenever you leave alyssa but the cleanup doesn' t stop there, operations will be back out at the stadium monday to blow out any extra trash and hose down all the stands.

It's a process they tell me can take all day.

