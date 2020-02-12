Destin Man Recieves Critical Injuries Panama City Beach Mot

Seatbelt.

Late last night a section of back beach road was blocked off as florida highway patrol troopers worked a motorcycle accident.

Troopers say 54-year-old mark joseph letourneau from destin was driving his harley davidson on front beach road where it intersects with back beach on the far west end of panama city beach.

Letourneau was driving in the right turn lane, but didn't see the concrete median that separated that lane from the others.

He ran into the median and lost control of his motorcycle.

The man was taken to bay medical sacred heart