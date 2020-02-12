Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Destin Man Recieves Critical Injuries Panama City Beach Mot

Destin Man Recieves Critical Injuries Panama City Beach Mot

Video Credit: WMBB - Published < > Embed
Destin Man Recieves Critical Injuries Panama City Beach MotDestin Man Recives Critical Injuries in Panama City Beach Motorcycle Accident
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Destin Man Recieves Critical Injuries Panama City Beach Mot

Seatbelt.

Late last night a section of back beach road was blocked off as florida highway patrol troopers worked a motorcycle accident.

Troopers say 54-year-old mark joseph letourneau from destin was driving his harley davidson on front beach road where it intersects with back beach on the far west end of panama city beach.

Letourneau was driving in the right turn lane, but didn't see the concrete median that separated that lane from the others.

He ran into the median and lost control of his motorcycle.

The man was taken to bay medical sacred heart




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.