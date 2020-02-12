Capitol View: Early Voting Starts Monday

The victory studios in downtown little rock, this is capitol view.

With your host, drew petrimoulx.

>> good sunday morning and welcome to capitol view.

I'm drew petrimoulx.

Thanks for being with us.

We are now two weeks away from election day and early voting in arkansas starts tomorrow.

We're bringing you the latest featuring candidates in local raises.

Jane english joins us in the studio but we begin with an eye on the finish line in the presidential race.

Donald trump and hillary clinton have 15 full days to make their pitches to the american people.

Joining us to discuss the last leg of the campaign, democratic state senator joyce elliott and republican strategist bill vickery.

Welcome to you both.

>> good morning.

>> debate is in the books.

Bill, where are we at?

>> i d't know.

I feel like, you know that gatorade commercial with the triathlete at the very end of an iron man where he's kind of all over the map and lost control of his senses.

That is what i feel like in this election psych em.

It has been brutal.

There was a -- i read an article where 19-year-old junior college student in winston-salem northcarolina sort of defined the race perfectly when she said, he represents everything that's bad about american culture.

She represents everything that's bad about american politics.

And i got to make a choice.

And so i thought very eloquently described the situation.

>> joyce.

>> well, i kind of just want it to stop.

I'll be glad when it does.

I'm looking forward to november9th but i think if there is an upside to this and there is, i think it is a really good lesson to every student out there, everybody who wants to do anything to learn the meaning of the word preparation.

Because through three debates and they're all grueling and it is not something any of us would want to do.

We should remember that.

Because these people are on the hot spot the whole time.

But i think hillary has demonstrated what it means to take it seriously and be prepared no matter the circumstances, no matter how much negativity or positivity there is to it.

There is something to be said for this process we go through where people learn from us as much as they can.

What our thoughts and beliefs an values are.

And it is important i think to honor people by at least being prepared to speak to america.

I think in sentences and in way its that indicate you have work, prepared to do this work.

>> bill, some close polls in this race that really struck me.

Georgia, texas, utah, alaska, hillary clinton within striking distance according to polls in those states.

>> yes.

>> she may not win in those states but just the fact they're playing ball in them.

That can't be good.

>> i think some of that has to do with the fact that the clinton campaign has a lot of money and they're trying to demonstrate something for the future.

I don't see any of that really having any kind of lasting affect.

Republican, going to win and be in really strong strangle hold control in all of those states.

The clinton campaign would be very remiss if they felt like that america was voting for hillary clinton if she happens to win the race.

This is a deeply divided nation.

And i do agree with senator elliott who i do have a lot of respect for, hillary clinton is prepared.

She's spent a lifetime being part of the problem in government for the last 30 years.

So i think they spend a lot of time sending folks out to try to drive home a so-called narrative when the reality just doesn't play that out.

We'll see what happens on election day.

But i'll be -- i'm pretty confident that all of those states even including say north carolyn will come home to the republican party.

>> joyce, i did see some national polls that had donald trump ahead over the last week.

Is that -- does that speak to what bill is talking about, about hillary clinton's candidacy even after all this the tapes have come out debates nationally still not doing so bad?

>> i think idoes speak to a part of that.

We all know it is not the national poll that really make the difference in each state.

I think a larger 37 all of this is the american people need to learn something in this campaign.

We have been on a mission for -- at least 20 years of demeaning politics and this is the way that we have chosen to run our country.

And we've had a campaign of putting politics down and putting politicians down and i'm not saying politicians have not done their part.

But this is kind of what we get.

I don't buy into just simply because i maybe know hillary better.

She is the person who is a good person.

She's not been perfect.

As not a single one of us will be when we go to the polls and cast our vote.

But if we continue to tell the american people that this is an awful institution.

Then pretty soon -- it has not been soon because it has been a long campaign.

People begin to react to politics that way.

I don't care who is running.

We are poisoning the well of politics and the whole institution while we want younger people to take part in it and run and be good candidates.

I think that is a mistake.

>> bill, bring me back home to arkansas.

Take me in the mind to somebody like asa hutchinson.

He continues to criticize some of the things that donald trump says but not inclined to withdraw his endorsement.

>> i think donald trump is going to get 60% of the vote in arkansas or more.

Again, i go back to it because i do agree with what senator elliott said.

I also happen to think hillary clinton has been a part of the problem for 30 years.

You just can't blame the mood of the american elect transit on donald trump who has had a campaign for 16 months.

Suddenly the american public didn't come upset with the problem.

I think he speaks to an a constituency that has been left out of the debate pay for long time and we struggle and they are demeaning, noncollege educated or whatever it may be.

The vast majority of the people in this country who pay the taxes and fight the wars have been left out of the american debate for a long period of time and they have seen the upper 1% get wealthy and bottom 48% to use two famous percentages thrown around in american politics.

They see nothing in the middle for them.

I think it is not that donald trump is the best politician speaking for them.

He's the only politician that has spoken to them.

That is why i say, i think whomever win the race has a nation that is divided and i don't see frankly either one of them being able to hail it.

>> quickly without much time left.

Next time there is a presidential debate is tom cotton going to be in it?

>> whe that is a good question.

When is the next presidential debate?

>> somhere in 2019.

>> i hope it is not for a while.

>> yes, i agree.

But may i be on the record of saying how much i disagree with what bill has said about hillary not having been a champion for those that are in the middle.

She absolutely has been.

What we have been given from drum beat drum beat she's for the elite.

If you think back to the debate and watch it when she gave us a litany of all the things that she has done over her lifetime by decades and so, i mean, do your homework.

>> we're going to have to leave it at that.

Come back and talk some more about a proposal from the governor to cut funds from war memorial stadium and senator elliott was there and it got heated.

We want to pour over the issues.

We'll go over that when we come view, sunday morning talk focused on the political scene in arkansas.

>> well as we first reported on wednesday, governor asa hutchinson budget would cut in half the annual state subsidy for war memorial stadium.

It gets about $850,000 from the state.

Governor proposal cut that in half starting in summer of 2018.

But state officials say that leads to a $3000 budget hole.

>> it would put the stadium in a severe fiscal crisis.

>> war memorial stadium commissioner kevin crass warns lawmakers of dire consequences if the funding cuts go through.

>> what it is going to result in the stadium in disrepair feel it may not even be safe to play on.

>> set the stage between a tense debate over the venue future putting people against each other.

>> some arkansas legislator don't say have a leg to stand on defending this part of the money and they want to make it like it is northwest arkansas versus central arkansas.

>> represents benton county supports cutting war memorial funding spending honeywell.

>> i see the kids and see parents and social workers involved working with our children and they're suffering and certainly a football stadium doesn't reach that threshold me.

>> jeremy hutchinson who represents parts of saline and pulaski counties cautions against any move jeopardizing the venues liability.

>> do to lose it would be a major loss.

Not only to central arkansas but to the entire state and it would be an insult to the veterans who we built to it commemorate.

>> the stadium's reliance on the funds doesn't want the product.

Brought sharp rebuke from those that highlighted state parks and needs tax money stay afloat.

>> it is passion because it is such an institution and part of our fiber as a state of arkansas.

>> during a conference call from a trade mission overseas in china governor hutchinson said he is committed to the stadium's future viable and he will talk about plans to ensure its success.

But senator you were in that meeting and when you're talking about $400,000 you usually don't get to the type of level of enthusiasm and passion that was in there.

What was your take?

>> wel i was really disappointed to see the proposal.

It did appear to be a divide of central arkansas legislators and others around the state.

It shouldn't be because war memorial is owned by the state.

It is a state monument as indicated i think by senator hutchinson.

For us to pit the stadium against somebody talking about the children in our state who need to have some of their things funded, it is disingenuous i think because it is about priority that we maybe.

Nobody is making the point we should take money from children to pay for the stadium.

We don't have to in the whole confines of our large budget this is not something that is going to break the budget if we continue to do something that supports them for the whole state and keep in mind this is about priorities.

Don't buy into the business of if war memorial is funded we're going to take money away from kids.

If we're going to take money away from kids then why don't we think differently about the tax cuts we gave to the people.

>> a little disagreement within your party.

>> yeah.

I think listen that is just the way it is now.

When you have majorities the way the republicans have and house and senate.

The reality is this.

Let me say i think the stadium commission i think kevin crass did a spectacular job running war memorial stadium.

This is a bigger debate that deals with football in arkansas and the razorbacks and will they play.

Will they be there?

Will they not be there?

It has been unfortunately for a state like ours that has two areas of emphasis in terms of monetary success, central arkansas and northwest arkansas and war in faction it is unfortunately unfortunate and shouldn't happen.

I do agree you have to look at everything inside state government.

You have to have a sharp pencil to it.

One thing the administration has done and this legislature has done, they go through everything with a fine-tooth comb.

It is the taxpayer's dollars at the end of the day.

Belongs to the people.

It is their money.

There should be scrutiny on how every penny is spent.

Having said that i also know having conversations with the governor he's a big fan of the state and understands the roll it plays in the fabric of central arkansas.

The dug in nature of everything that surrounds the stadium and the events that are held there.

I wouldn't be shocked -- there are a lot of ways to skin a cat legislatively and procedurally speaking in terms of policy moving forward.

This is a monument to a lot of things that we have here in arkansas.

I don't think it is going away.

I think we would be very premature if we just looked at this preliminary budget number and assess that.

I think we're going to see war memorial stadium here for many, many more years.

I think it is going to have to change.

I don't think we're going tow to see razorbacks playing football there any more but i think we're going to see a vibrant and thriving stadium going forward.

>> what about the questions we hear in the hearing what is the plan?

They didn't seem to have an answer for.

That it doesn't appear the hogs are playing there after 18.

That is still up in the air.

You heard the question from representative bell and others saying what are you going to do?

>> i think tt question is a bit miss placed is a fare question.

But the question was posed as if it was the commission itself who owns the stadium.

It is the state who owns the stadium.

It is a fair question to ask them to be a part of a plan.

But i think it is absolutely misplaced to act as if that commission has to come up with all the money pay for this state monument.

Keep in mind they were caught kind of offguard here of when we got the proposal itself.

And i think kevin crass and others who are working at trying to come up with the response this budget have done a very good job that we should ask ourselves as well what is the plan.

And then work with the commission and others to make sure it remains viable.

And i think it will because i just think people are not going to stand for that stadium not being a viable monument in the state.

>> i tend to agree.

When you take a step back and you look at and understand it is a state entity.

While the commission has done a great job in managing that entity and hats off to the staff.

At the end of the day this is a state monument.

This is much like a state park that we referenced reference.

So i think that -- i think good things are to come on this issue.

>> we have to leave it at that.

Thank you guys so much for coming in.

>> thank you.

>> thank you.

>> coming up after a quick break incumbent senator seeking re-election?

We talk to jane english.

You're watching capitol view on sunday morning.

You're watchingl view.

Sunday morning talk focused on the political scene in arkansas.

>> welcome back to capitol view.

We've back with one of the candidates for the state senate district34 race, incumbent senator jane english.

Joe woodson is challenger and we invited him to be on the show and unfortunately he had a scheduling conflict.

Senator, welcome.

>> thank you.

Thank you very much.

>> you were actually born in lincoln, nebraska but been in arkansas 30 years.

Studied finance and economics at arkansas university in -- >> arkansas tech.

>> arkansas tech university.

I'm sorry.

Various rolls in your professional life including 15 years on the arkansas economic development commission.

First selected in the house in 2008.

Elected to the senate in 2012.

Now seeking re-election.

>> right.

>> why should voters send you back?

>> because ihink i have done a good job.

Ran an affective legislature.

I ran for the legislature because i really wanted to make a difference in the state of arkansas.

My years in economic development told me and showed me that there was a real tremendous need in arkansas for a better workforce system.

All the way from kindergarten through career.

And so i ran for the house and was successful there and ran for the senate and for the last three years, i've lead the effort for a return to career education in public school.

>> one of the things that our viewers may be most familiar with was the 2014 vote.

You were the saving vote for medicaid expansion and there were accusations you traded that for pet projects.

Walk me through a little bit of a transformation there.

I know you were against it before you were for it.

>> i voted against it in 2013 when it became law.

In 2014, it became -- we were looking at the funding for the program.

We'd already had people sign up but this was now, the funding.

And in my mind, what i realized was that if we were ever going to get people off of some of these programs, we had to find a better way with our education and training system in the state.

And it was my opportunity.

So for me it was the right thing to do at the right time.

It has resulted in a major shift in how we do business here in the state of arkansas.

Great things happening all over the state in schools and two year colleges.

Lots of business partnerships coming to the table.

And i'm really excited.

So i don't -- i don't apologize at all because i think it was a very good thing to do.

>> what about the accusations that was a trade and that is what people don't like about politics.

>> it was not a trade.

I think this was something that republican majority in the senate, in the house with the plan they came up with along with senator beebe and the democrats it was a bipartisan effort in 2013.

It was already under way.

I don't think you could knock people off at that point in time.

And so for me it was a decision should i -- can i make this happen with workforce education and training and move people forward -- move people in the state forward and that was my choice.

>> now over 300,000 people enrolled or approved for that program.

Some people have called it unsustainable.

Do you worry about the trajectory?

>> i tnk there could be a problem but that again is probably one of my goals is how do you get people so that they don't have to go on that program to begin w you're talking about a third of our population is on some welfare program.

Almost 1million people.

800,000 are medicaid total.

And if we don't do something and change the trajectory of where the state is going so that people have the skills and the education to be able to get a good job or move up in a job will never change what -- where we are.

>> that kind of leads into your focus that has been on career education.

>> totally.

>> you said that the state needs to provide an equal path to college and career tech.

>> right.

>> explain that.

>> well, i think there has been a push for the last 20, 25 years.

Every child needs to go to college.

That's just not true.

So you have maybe 20% of the kids who graduate from high school that go off to college.

A lot of them don't stay.

What do you do with the other 80%?

They have left school with absolutely no skills.

They may be able to pass a biology test and may get a good score in math but they don't have any skills, no employability skills.

I think our whole focus what you're going to see or see hammering in the state right now is that schools, secondary schools, colleges, are all looking at how do we build career pathways for folks and giving kids more choices so the new master plan for the state of arkansas for education now that no child left behind has gone away.

We have every student succeeds.

Career and technical education is a major part of that.

It is more -- it is less compliant and more choice and more student centered.

>> a lot of democrats say that pre-k would go a long way toward -- >> i think pre-k is very good.

>> state republican party removed language that called for universal pre-k for the first time.

Do you support that decision or think it sends the wrong message?

>> i think the fear was at you were going to make pre-k mandatory.

There are a lot of folks who had children who are three, four years old and didn't want to have to send them to -- kindergarten started off as a voluntary type thing as well.

I think there may be some increase in funding for pre-k.

I don't know how much it will be.

But i think there will be.

If we do more funding, i really hope that we look more at greater standards for the pre-k programs because some of them like in north little rock they have an excellent program.

>> running out of time here but i wanted to get your take on your opponent mr.woodson.

He says that he's -- he believes life begins at conception.

For the second amendment.

Punishing criminals.

Formal opposition?

No, those are all republican principles.

So i don't know why he would -- i thought he was a democrat.

>> i mean are you worried about this race?

>> no.

I have a good record.

And i believe that the people in the district know that i have done a good job working with both the military, the schools, everybody in the district.

So -- >> okay.

We have to leave it at that.

Senator jane english thank you so much for coming on the show.

Back to wrap it up after this.

You're watching capitol view on sunday morning.

>> you're watching capitol view.

Sunday morning talk focused on the michael scene in arkansas.

>> that's for it today's show.

We are back with an all new capitol view next week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

We blindfolded dale and told him to find the chicken with no antibiotics.

The thing is, by federal law, all chickens must be clear of antibiotics before they leave the farm.

How's it going, dale?

Workin' on it!

Some chicken companies try to get you to spend more money by using labels like "raised without antibiotics."

At sanderson farms, we don't believe in gimmicks like that.

Well, how'd i do?

No antibiotics to worry about here.

Hmmm...that was easy.

Fresh, delm .