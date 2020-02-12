Global  

SOMBER ANNIVERSARY FOR THE RAEL FAMILY

44-year-old was gunned down in north las vegas.

To this day, no one has come forward.

The rael family talked with us this afternoon -- with a plea to his killer.

Shakala alvaranga reports.

"i loved him unconditionally.

He was my brother and now he's gone..."

((shakala alvaranga)) it's a somber anniversary for the rael family.

"today is the 6th year anniversary of the murder of my brother."

((shakala alvaranga)) darren was a mechanic -- fixing a client's car near gowan road and clayton street when a man walked up and tried to rob him.

"before my brother responded he shot him and fatally killed him that night.

Right there by the car."

((shakala alvaranga)) darren was a brother, a son, and a father.

"at that age i didn't know what to feel."

"i remember giving him like a hug goodbye."

((shakala alvaranga)) neighbors spotted a suspicious black minivan parked around the corner but police were never able to figure out who was inside.

((shakala alvaranga)) nicole, rael's son, and mother released balloons into the air this afternoon with a message that said "i love you".

Nicole shared these powerful words for her brother's killer: "i don't know why you would've done what you did, i don't know what youre circumstance was, but you took someone's family member."

"if you're not going to turn yourself in, get right with who your higher power is because you're going to pay one day whether you pay here or you pay up there.

You will pay."

((shakala alvaranga)) devon is 20 now and says he's done dwelling on the past.

"i've come to the realization that it's just time to let it go and pretty much make the best of my life which is what my dad would want for me anyways."

((shakala alvaranga)) shakala alvaranga 8 news now.

/// ((sharie johnson)) >>> north las vegas police say the case remains open.

If you have any information about rael's murder, you are asked to call crime stoppers./// ((sharie johnson)) >>> metro has




