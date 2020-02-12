UVA vs UNC

1892.......the first basketball game ever played in public happened, plus grover cleveland was elected president, and virginia and north carolina played for the first time on the gridiron.

This afternoon in charlottesville, they hook up for the 121st time in the south's oldest rivalry.

The cavs fired up to win this rivalry 1st quarterunc elijah hood.....4 yard td run........7-0 tar heels2nd quarteruva fake field goal.......matt johns to evane butts...tied at 7unc flea flicker.....mitch trubisky to bug howard....40 yards.....14-7 north carolina3rd quarter...more unctrubisky to thomas jackson...10 yard score....21-7 heels t.j.

Logan for unc...4 yard td.......28-7 north carolina.4th quarter uva...taquan"smoke" mizell...1 yard td run......28-14 unc.

The 22nd ranked tar heels go on to beat the cavaliers by the score of 35-14.

Unc goes to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the acc while uva drops to 2-5 overall, and 1-2 in conference play.

With more on the game, here's kevaney martin from charlottesville.

31-391:10-1:181:29-1:34 virginia fell to 2-5 and 1-3 in acc loss to 22nd ranked north the biggest factors coach bronco mendenall explained maturity level kurt benkert second string qb connor stinger matt johns, the loss, but johns scored the only on a fake field uva will have to get over this loss welcome heisman lamar jackson and the louisville saturday.

Reporting martin wfxr sports light day in the umber 7 louisville rolls over n.c.

Umber 7 louisville conference.........nlight day in the