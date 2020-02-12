Water washes away road in Calhoun County

Calhoun county are battling mother nature in trying to get around..

Collapsed is a good way to describe it.

You can just how big the break in the road is... it goes all the way across the road and has left a gap that if i had to guess is at least 5 feet wide.

Showing depth and size of hole the weeks steady rain is continuing to cause more issues for people in calhoun county.

This is what drivers and residents on county road 481 near calhoun city are dealing with.

A huge break going completely across both lanes of the road.

Residents in the area say the road closure is causing a major inconvenience and many are wondering how something like this is even possible.

((sot)) minnie mays, calhoun county trt: 13 "for it to be this huge, it looks like someone may have dropped a huge iron ball on it to go all the way across the road.

So you just can't hardly explain it..."

County leaders say weather will have to dry up for them to begin work on fixing the road.

For now, the road is closed and people are left to plan an alternate route.

