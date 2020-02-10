Business of the Week: American Football Association

Association is the greater binghamton chamber business of the week.

Headquartered in binghamton, the afa is a non-profit founded in 1980 to provide services to semi-pro and minor league football leagues and teams across the country.

It provides its members with general liability insurance, fundraising packages and assistance with organizational structure including attaining 501c3 status.

Its president, dave burch, was one of the original members of the t-c jets and also now serves as commissioner of the empire football league which currently has 7 teams in new york state.

<afa president dave burch says, "those who played football are usually looking to continue their careers but continuing at an organized level.

There's a lot of things you can do, you can do flag, you can do pick-up games.

But, we offer the opportunity to continue playing football at an organized level, full equipment, nfl rules, and it just works better for a lot of people doing that."> <jim ehmke says:> the afa also has a hall of fame to recognize outstanding minor league football players.

Burch says there are currently over 1 thousand semi-pro and minor league football teams in the u.s. when we