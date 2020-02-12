Focus on the Four-State: Rich Bailey (part 1)

A university has a bitter problem on campus, not robert c.bird, but a building set for demolition is also home the a species of threatened migratory birds that roost in one of the building's chimney, you will hear from the d.

But first here is more on the bird issue from whag's erin miller.

>> reporter: that is not just a chimney.

It is where thousands of rare birds are gathering before they migrate south for the winter.

There are chimney swifts in the tall chimney stacks there.

>> a chimney swift is a type of bird that typically roosts in dim and closed area, such as hollow trees an caves.

But since there are not many in shep herds town the birds improvised, making the chimney of the vacant fair creek hall their new home.

>> we are working with several agencies to try to figure out how to have a happy resolution so that we can proceed with our project.

>> the building is set for demolition in the spring to expand parking on campus.

Which student say is a great improvement to the university.

>> i'm always looking for parking spots and i know everyone else is.

>> university administration said they are keeping in mind the protected species.

One school official said the best time to see the birds is around dusk.

It might not look like it now, he said a lot of times student will crowd around the area, just to walk the chimney swift.

The building is not set to be del olished until later in the spring so for now the university has time to create a plan.

Reporting in shep herdstown, erin miller, whag news.

>> mark kraham: here to discus the chimney swifts at shepherd university campus is rich bailey, a biologist,.

[inaudible] >> you represent shepherd university and we appreciate you speaking with us in the recorded piece.

So, tell us about these birds.

Why is this such an issue?

>> so, chimney swifts are a migratory species.

The time was, back before europeans arrived these birds nested -- [inaudible] >> and when europeans came they started building structures and, of course, the forests were cleared and the chimney swifts started national weather servicing in chimneys t.

Way the old buildings were constructed it is perfect there was that, for many years the chimney swifts did very well.

As time has gone on, those -- [inaudible] >> and those buildings don't quite have the types of cavities and chimneys that these birds need.

So, there is a decline in a number of chimneys and the chimney swifts are also declining as well.

We are trying to figure out what is going on.

>> now, as far as migration, i'm assuming they are getting ready to leave now or have left?

>> they have pretty much gone now.

They arrive in mid april usually around here.

And they spend may, june, july, raising their young and bicep and early october, pretty much all of them have been gone.

There will be chimney swifts reported until the end of october, maybe early november.

But, after that, they are gone completely until next may.

>> >> mark kraham: we just saw incredible video where you see them going back to roost.

They are going in.

>> right.

>> mark kraham: how many birds are we talking, do you have an estimate as far as what we are talking about at the specific building?

>> at the hall, during migration service, probably the biggest chimney roost state during migration, and the the number -- a number counted i believe are up to 150000 chimney swifts in any given night going down into the chimney to roost.

>> mark kraham: so, the building is set to be dem lished.

>> right.

>> mark kraham: and i think the obvious question is: well, if that is not there, won't they go someplace else?

>> right.

That is the issue.

And it's one of these things where every time one of these chimneys goes down, or every time a chimney is capped at someone's house or a new structure is built over an old structure it is one less site for them to roost or nest in.

And taken as an individual site, you might think it's just one site.

But, this has been happening for many years, and we have -- it's resulted in a lot of chimneys being lost.

A lot of roosting and breeding sites being lost.

To the degree that now in west virginia, since the 1960, we have lost half of our entire chimney swift population.

>> mark kraham: now -- [inaudible] >> this is one not necessarily being used actively; is that correct?

>> exactly.

That's one of the things that is important to note.

If it's an active chimney, if smoke or whatever else is coming out of the chimney on an ongoing basis the chimney swifts will not use it.

It's one of these things that if if it's unused for a period of time they will move in.

>> mark kraham: i'm assuming there may be some resident, too, that are concerned if the chimney disappears from shepherd they may be swifts may wind up at their house?

>> well, it's one of those things where people have -- people have chimneys in their houses and the chimney swifts will go and nest those chimneys if they are uncapped.

We actually have an agency recommend that people leave their chimneys uncapped for chimney swifts.

There's been concern that they are a nuisance or spread disease or things like that.

And a well-maintained chimney, one that is cleaned every wreer is actually not a problem at all.

We recommend that these chimneys remain uncapped.

>> mark kraham: all right.

We will continue our discussion with rich bay lee from the west virginia d.n.r.

In