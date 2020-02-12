Global  

PSU un-ruly fans

Unruly fans at Penn State
PSU un-ruly fans

((chris)) police in state college are asking anyone with pictures or video of unruley penn state fans to contact them after celebrations got out of hand this weekened police pepper- sprayed penn state students early yesterday morning.

Thousands took over streets in state college after the nittany lions rallied to beat the ohio state buckeyes, upsetting the number two team in college football.

The mob pulled down street signs and upended a pole.

Officers took to twitter to tell folks to leave the area.

It took police 2-hours to get people off the streets.

1-person was




