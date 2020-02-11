Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi Election 2020: 16 फरवरी को शपथ लेंगे केजरीवाल, पूरी दिल्ल

Delhi Election 2020: 16 फरवरी को शपथ लेंगे केजरीवाल, पूरी दिल्ल

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:58s - Published < > Embed
Delhi Election 2020: 16 फरवरी को शपथ लेंगे केजरीवाल, पूरी दिल्ल

Delhi Election 2020: 16 फरवरी को शपथ लेंगे केजरीवाल, पूरी दिल्ल

Delhi Election 2020: 16 फरवरी को शपथ लेंगे केजरीवाल, पूरी दिल्ली को दिया न्योता
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Election Results 2020: List of big winners and losers

Delhi Election 2020 Results: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-DayWorldNews


Once Delhi’s hero, Congress again stays at zero

Congress finds itself in a situation where it is not a political presence of any consequence and is...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

si_rael

Raja Rael Si (Son Of God, the King) Reject CAA&NRC In the last round of Delhi assembly election campaign today, Congress candidate from Badli Assembly and Devendra Ya… https://t.co/lmqGwkAQja 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Election Results : मुस्तफाबाद विधानसभा सीट से 20 हजार से अध [Video]Delhi Election Results : मुस्तफाबाद विधानसभा सीट से 20 हजार से अध

दिल्ली मुस्तफाबाद विधानसभा सीट पर 8 फरवरी को हुए मतदान में आप प्रत्याशी हाजी..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published

Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News [Video]Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

It is nothing short of an existential crisis for the Congress in Delhi if it cannot significantly reinvent itself at least as far as Delhi is concerned, and the ripples of the grand old party's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.