Vols Ready to Resume SEC Grind After Bye Week

The vols rolled into their bye week losing two straight games to top ten teams. now they hope to roll out of their bye week with a victory over south carolina to stay in the hunt for the s-e-c east title.

Reporter:tennessee enjoyed their bye week last week because it turned into more of a rest week.

Jones:"there was one day that i still felt they were exhausted and instead of practicing, we went to the movies."

Reporter:"what movie did you go see?"

Wolf:"the accountant.

Yeah.

I didn't even know it was out, but it was actually a good movie.

It seemed the guys enjoyed it."

Reporter:even an accountant knows the vols will be favored to win their final five games, but butch jones is not an accountant.

Jones:"if we thought the first seven weeks was a grind, the last five weeks are going to be even more of a grind."

Wolf:"you can't plateau in week five or week six.

That's kind of when the barrier comes in for the guys who are younger that haven't played as much.

Mentally and physically you have to bust through that."

Jones:"i say it every week.

If you don't play in this conference, or coach in this conference, you have no idea in terms of the grind that it is mentally and physically on every team."

Reporter:beating south carolina has been a grind for tennessee.

Jones:"if you kind of look at the series, i believe the last four games have been decided eleven points.

Most of the games have come down to the final play of the game."

Cheerleader:"let's go carolina."

Reporter:the gamecocks may be able to hang with the vols this year against because of their defense.

Jones:"they make you beat them.

They make you beat them through execution.

They're only giving up 21 points per game.

I believe they're 11th in the country in red zone efficiency.

So execution will be at a premium."

Coach jones announced that running back alvin kamara will miss the south carolina with an injury.

Kickoff is set for 7:15.