Trump Says Election Rigged

David: kolr 10 news is your local election headquarters... david: it's now just 15 days to election day and hillary clinton is hoping to help other democrats on the ballot while donald trump is making several appearances in florida.

Craig boswell has the latest from washington.

Donald trump is criss-crossing florida.

(trump) get out and vote!

Leave here and vote!

Early voting started there monday, where 29 electoral votes are up for grabs.

(tom ferguson / florida voter) who did you vote for?

Donald trump, even though i'm a registered democrat.

(helen mast / florida voter) "i'm 90 and i don't want to die before voting for a woman."

A new cbs battleground tracker poll shows trump trails hillary clinton by three points in florida.

He blamed his campaign struggles on phony polls and the media.

(donald trump / r-presidential nominee) the media is entitled, condescending, and even contemptuous of the people who don't share their elitist views.

(craig boswell / cbs news / the white house ) hillary clinton campaigned in new hampshire, where she holds and eight-point lead over trump.

(clinton) i'm proud to have the support of more than 150 republican leaders in this state who put country before party.

Nats... clinton brought massachusetts senator elizabeth warren to manchester...where she blasted one of trump's comments from the last debate.

She's a nasty woman?

(sen.

Elizabeth warren / d-ma) get this, donald.

Nasty women are tough.

Nasty women are smart.

And nasty women vote.

People in more than 30 states are already voting.

So far, nearly 5 million ballots have been cast.

Craig boswell, cbs news, the white




