Video Credit: WTWO - Published < > Embed
ARE YOUR PETS FOLLOWING THE RULES?Pet ordinance in Terre Haute.
((mechell)) vigo county pet owners could be breaking the law..and not even know it.

W-t-w-o's tommy pool breaks down the rules...concerning your furry friend you may not know about...because community matters.&lt;&lt; tommy pool/reporting: while it may seem like an unnecessary fee... it's an effort the city is making to help protect animals and fight the city's stray pet population.rick scheid, terre haute animal control: when we go out to check on welfare of dogs or animals or complaints, like running at large, or whatever the complaint may be, we check on the dog's rabies vaccinations, and their city license.that city license costs 5 dollars for spayed and neutered pets and 100 dollars for those that are not... when we asked pet owners about the license.... there was a comon response.anna wojak, terre haute resident: we have two dogs and we have three indoor cats.tommy, reporter: and you've never heard of this pet license before?anna wojak, terre haute resident: no honestly, i feel so sad.

I'm like 'oh no!'rick scheid, terre haute animal control: to be honest with you, i hear it quite frequently.

You know, 'i didn't know i was supposed to have a city license and how long has it been in effect?'

And exactly, i don't know, but it's been over a decade that they've had this ordinance in effect.however after learning more about the city code... pet owners understand the importance and feel it improves the saftey of pets here in terre haute.anna wojak, terre haute resident: the only thing i first thought of, because of these hoarding cases, we've been seeing.

So many on the news, which it's so sad that people would do this to animals.

I can't imagine, but the first thing in my mind was just oh, probably just these hoarding and over-breeding things going on.rick scheid, terre haute animal control: the reasoning for the license is, to cut it two-fold, it's so we can kind of have an idea of how many pets are in the city and where they're at.

And also it's kind of an enticement for the spaying and neutering.

((mechell))when adopting from the terre haute humane society....owners are given appropiate information...on how to take the right steps.

But... it's up to the pet owner...to do so.

