Park Forest Middle closed again as flood cleanup continues

County...a school with extensive damage is closed another day.

Our aaron thomas has the latest (carolyn) on what families with children attending park forest middle school need to know.

Aaron thomas, state college "five inches of rainfall over a two-hour time period last thursday caused flooding here at park forest middle school.

With restoration efforts underway, district leaders canceled classes monday and now tuesday to continue the cleanup process."

Conditions weren't exactly ideal inside park forest middle school.

Flood waters from last week' )s rain fall entered the building.

Dehumidifiers were running and walls were torn to let out some of the moisture and prevent mold growth.

Ed poprik, director of physical plant, scasd "it's a slow process trying to dry out the moisture, the amount of moisture that's entered the building."

Ed poprik says water back up in storm drains caused water to enter the school.

Flooding mainly the sixth and seventh grade classrooms. ed poprik "i've been here 20 years and we've neber had a flood like this.

We've had several very minor water infiltration a room or two, but this is unprecedented."

Poprik estimates the flooding causes hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damages.

The school district is prepared to foot the bill..alleviating any worries from taxpayers.ed poprik "we do have a million dollar flood insurance policy with the school district so we anticipate that this claim will be covered by insurance dollars."

900 students attend park forest middle school.

Poprik says canceling classes is in the best interest of students to continue the drying process.

Bob o'donnell, superintendent, scasd "our main focus right now is the process to get these students back into session."

Right now...officials are running relative humdity tests and moisture tests.

They plan to run mold samples when appropriate.

Aaron thomas, @aaron thomastv district officials hope to have students back in class as early as wednesday.

Reporting in state college, aaron thomas, wtaj news."

(carolyn) crews are still