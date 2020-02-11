Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here's what's new

Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here's what's new

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here's what's new

Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here's what's new

Samsung's new flagship series features Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The new Galaxy S20 phones come with Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 processor, Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 and Infinity-O display.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — here's how much every model costs and how to pre-order them

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — here's how much every model costs and how to pre-order them· Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones during a press event in San Francisco. · The Galaxy...
Business Insider - Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 series goes official w/ Snapdragon 865, no headphone jack, $999

Year after year, Samsung makes some of the most popular and best Android smartphones in the world and...
9to5Google - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Urmish_1010

Urmish Patel SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 TRIO LAUNCHED WITH 120HZ REFRESH RATE, 8K VIDEO RECORDING AND MORE https://t.co/UMo7RWAsZB https://t.co/URkrrsN5ZP 2 hours ago

HowToTechNaija

HowToTechNaija Samsung Galaxy S20 Android Phones Announced with 5G — Features, Price, and Availability https://t.co/0KTtW7AMs4 via @HowToTechNaija 3 hours ago

Sabari_RajanV

Sabari Rajan Samsung Galaxy S20 & Galaxy S20 Plus phones launched starting Rs 71,300 ; Coming to India in March !… https://t.co/QPBHphkmml 4 hours ago

Techarea_in

Techarea Samsung Galaxy S20 & Galaxy S20 Plus phones launched starting Rs 71,300 ; Coming to India in March !… https://t.co/NgTvzLZTRw 4 hours ago

ITPro

IT Pro Samsung has skipped 11 to 19 and instead launched the Galaxy S20... https://t.co/orgZSvROPm 4 hours ago

Blogs_Kenya

Top Kenyan Blogs [Tech Arena] Samsung Officially Unveils the Galaxy S20 Smartphones: Samsung has finally launched the new Galaxy S20… https://t.co/yZ3ymmmxPS 6 hours ago

AndroidFaqs

Android News Pro Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Games Athlete Edition, Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Launched: All Details -… https://t.co/QeSkPzv8PH 7 hours ago

wolfpurplemoon

wolfie 🐺🏳‍🌈 @holly haha just found this article about it "Head of UK Mobile Product Marketing Rebecca Hirst – yes, we got a Bri… https://t.co/wRWTXiWDdv 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung: they really did it [Video]Samsung: they really did it

Check out Gear4 Battersea, Crystal Palace,Piccadilly and InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard+: http://bit.ly/ZAGG-JR(Also available at Verizon)Today is the day, say hello to Samsung's new line of Galaxy..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 15:44Published

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.