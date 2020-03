Cardiac Rehab Week at Memorial Hospital

DEDICATING THISWEEK TO ITS CARDIAC REHABPATIENTS.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO JOINS USWITH THE STORY OF A PATIENT WHOIS CURRENTLY RECOVERING THROUGHTHE PROGRAM.AS FEBRUARY GOES ON, THECOMMUNITY CONTINUES TORAISE AWARENESS ON THE DEADLIESTDISEASE FORWOMEN IN THE UNITED STATES..HEART DISEASE.THIS WEEK IS FOR THOSE WHO HAVEOVERCOME A HEART ATTACKAND ARE IN THE PROCESS OFCOMPLETING THE CARDIAC REHABPROGRAM AT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.DR. TOMMY LEE/DIRECTOR OFCARDIAC SERVICES ATMEMORIAL HOSPITAL: "THISPARTICULAR REHAB IS THEMOST ACTIVE IN THE COMMUNITY ANDI THINK WE ARE LUCKY TOHAVE THE RESOURCES FOROUR PATIENTS TO RECOVER"FOR LESLY MINNEY, HIKING THETRIALS OF KERNVILLE WASSOMETHING SHE ENJOYED DOING INHER SPARE TIME.LESLY MINNEY/HEART ATTACKSURVIVOR: "I HIKED EVERYWEEKEND..

I DIDN'T KNOW I HAD AHEART ISSUE..

I ACTUALLYHAD A HEART ATTACK WHILE I WASHIKING.

I IGNORED IT ANDENDED UP HAVING A HEART ATTACKAT THE GYM AND WAS ADMITTED TOTHE HOSPITAL AFTER THAT"AN ACTIVITY THAT IS NOW LINKEDTO ONE OF THE MOST SHOCKING DAYSFOR THE ACTIVE HIKER."THE DAY THAT IS HAPPENED WETRIED A NEW TRIAL AND ITHOUGHT MAYBE IT WAS ELEVATION,I WAS TIRED, I WAS WEARING ABACKPACK..

I THOUGHT OF EVERYEXCUSE.

I THOUGHT ITCOULDN'T BE ME BECAUSE I WAS SOACTIVE" IGNORING THE SYMPTOMSFOR A FEW DAYS, SHE SOONREALIZED SOMETHING WAS VERYWRONG A COUPLE DAYS LATER AS SHEWAS ON THE TREADMILL."I ACTUALLY CHECKED MY APPLEWATCH TO SEE AND IT KEPTTELLING ME I HAD INCONCLUSIVERESULTS AND TO SEEK MEDICALATTENTION SO I WAS LIKE WOW"NOW, THREE MONTHS SINCE HERHEART SURGERY - SHE ISBACK ON THE TREADMILL."COMING HERE GAVE ME THECONFIDENCE THAT I'M SAFE ANDMONITORED AND EVERYTHING IS OKAND I WONT DO ANYTHING I CANTDO"A PLACE THAT IS MORE THAN JUST AGYM FOR HEART PATIENTS, ITS ACOMMUNITY.."A VERY IMPORTANT PART OF THEREHAB IS INTERACTIVEBETWEEN PATIENTS THEY HAVESOMEONE ELSE LIKE THEMTHAT HAVE GONE THROUGH ADIFFICULT ILLNESS AND THEYSUPPORT EACHOTHER AND BOND" BUTLESLY SAYS THIS MINOR SETBACKISN'T GOING TO STOPHER FROM DOING WHAT SHE LOVES.."OH YEAH, FORSURE, I WILL GETBACK TO HIKINGABSOLUTELY"PATIENTS TYPICALLY START THECARDIAC REHAB FOURWEEKS AFTER SURGERY AND CONTINUEFOR A YEAR BUT IT CANVARY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.DR. TOMMY LEE SAYS SOME PATIENTSCHOOSE TO STAY INPROGRAM PASSED THE YEAR ANDBECOME LIFE LONG MEMBERSOF THE REHAB.LIVE IN STUDIO, I'M DANIELAGARRIDO, 23 ABC NEWS CONNECTINGYOU.IT'S ONE OF THE BIGGEST EXHIBITSOF AGRICULTURE IN THE WORLD.