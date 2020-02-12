Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus 'superspreader' discharged

Coronavirus 'superspreader' discharged

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus 'superspreader' discharged

Coronavirus 'superspreader' discharged

The man who is linked to 11 cases of coronavirus in the UK and dubbed a "superspreader" has said he is "happy to be home".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marcoranieri72

⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜dott.🇮🇹⚜⚜⚜⚜⚜ RT @COVID_19NEWS: Coronavirus 'superspreader' Steve Walsh discharged from hospital https://t.co/TMGO9B3n6C 4 minutes ago

jaybirdie1

Jason Grieve-Actor. RT @SkyNews: The man who is linked to 11 cases of #coronavirus in the UK and dubbed a "superspreader" has been discharged from hospital in… 7 minutes ago

GDH_67

GazDAitch I bet he struggled to get a taxi 🚕😂 Coronavirus 'superspreader' is 'happy to be home' after being discharged… https://t.co/TYTJF9do5k 14 minutes ago

SkyNews

Sky News The man who is linked to 11 cases of #coronavirus in the UK and dubbed a "superspreader" has been discharged from h… https://t.co/bQI2BiUQy5 20 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Coronavirus 'superspreader' Steve Walsh discharged from hospital | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/A0zcC9bARK 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.