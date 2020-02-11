Warren's Suffers Big Loss

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren fell far behind Sen.

Bernie Sanders and other top contenders in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Her fall came despite heavy campaigning in New Hampshire, which neighbors her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren fell short of the 15% threshold necessary to win delegates in the primary.

Real Clear Politics had Warren at11% in the days leading up to the primary.

Warren trailed in third in the Iowa caucuses last week.