Talking With Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:42s - Published < > Embed
KPIX's Kenny Choi and Anne Makovec talk with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg following the New Hampshire primary.
Pete Buttigieg barrelled into a slim lead in crucial Iowa caucuses in ‘remarkable’ rise and it’s divided opinion

After wrestling with the delayed results of the Iowa caucuses, potential Democratic presidential...
PinkNews - Published

Buttigieg doubles down on support for late-term abortion

Washington D.C., Feb 7, 2020 / 12:00 pm (CNA).- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg...
CNA - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Speaks With KDKA [Video]Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Speaks With KDKA

With two primary states in Iowa and New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg finds himself near the front of the pack. He spoke with KDKA's Rick Dayton the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:23Published

Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary [Video]Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary to secure his place as the Democrat presidential candidate today (February 12). Footage shows Sanders receiving masses..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:15Published

