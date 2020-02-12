Concerns over Nevada caucus next week

Concerns are growing that next week's caucus in Las Vegas could offer a repeat of the chaos that delayed the results in Iowa.

Nevada is facing many of the same organizational and technical challenges that crippled Iowa's process.

Volunteers say key information has yet to be shared.

There has been no hands-on training with iPads being used at caucus sites on election day.

The caucus is Feb.

22.