Concerns over Nevada caucus next week

Concerns are growing that next week&apos;s caucus in Las Vegas could offer a repeat of the chaos that delayed the results in Iowa.

Nevada is facing many of the same organizational and technical challenges that crippled Iowa&apos;s process.

Volunteers say key information has yet to be shared.

There has been no hands-on training with iPads being used at caucus sites on election day.

The caucus is Feb.

22.
