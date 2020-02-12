Kellie Pickler To Play At The District For Local Fundraiser

Country music star kellie pickler is performing in sioux falls tonight, but her concert is more than just a fun event.

It's part of a fundraiser for "the guiding hand foundation" to help provide resources to families affected by cancer.

Joining us this morning with more from the guiding hand foundation, we have....the president, chris jacob... and vice president, nate kenyon.

On friday october 28, 2016, the guiding hand foundation will be putting on a gala benefit and concert at the district in sioux falls, sd.

The event, titled the angels of light benefit gala will feature a sponsorship celebration, silent and live actions, unique surprises, event presentation and ending with a performance by national country recording artist kellie pickler.

The event is put together to not only raise awareness about cancer in our community and how the guiding hand foundation serves those within it, but is also geared to be our biggest fundraiser of the year.

It is a great chance for folks on all levels of the community to come together and support all family and friends who are affected by cancer.

Coverage of this event would help to support the mission of guiding hand foundation, the angels of light benefit gala event and the artist kellie pickler.

But all of that joined together is what allows this nonprofit to assist the individuals and families who have been affected by cancer right here in our own community and backyard.

