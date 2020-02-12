Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fit Friday: Healthy Halloween Treats

Fit Friday: Healthy Halloween Treats

Video Credit: KY3 - KYTV - Published < > Embed
Fit Friday: Healthy Halloween Treats

Fit Friday: Healthy Halloween Treats

Mercy dietician Becky Holcomb has three snacks your kids can make and enjoy all year long.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fit Friday: Healthy Halloween Treats

"====pkg====" becky holcomb is a registered dietician with mercy hospital.

She is also a diabetes educator.

You can learn more healthy recipes over the holidays at mercy's cooking classes at the cardiac center.

Healthy halloween treats pumpkins tangerines &amp; celery scary teeth sliced apples, peanut butter &amp; nuts witches fingers mozzarella cheese sticks, whipped cream cheese &amp; bell peppers becky holcomb is a registered dietician with mercy hospital.

She is also a diabetes educator.

You can learn more healthy recipes over the holidays at mercy's cooking classes at the cardiac center.

Healthy halloween treats pumpkins tangerines &amp; celery scary teeth sliced apples, peanut butter &amp; nuts witches fingers mozzarella cheese sticks, whipped cream cheese &amp; bell peppers becky holcomb is a registered dietician with mercy hospital.

She is also a diabetes educator.

You can learn more healthy recipes over the holidays at mercy's cooking classes at the cardiac center.

Healthy halloween treats pumpkins tangerines &amp; celery scary teeth sliced apples, peanut butter &amp; nuts witches fingers mozzarella cheese sticks, whipped cream cheese &amp; bell peppers becky holcomb is a registered dietician with mercy hospital.

She is also a diabetes educator.

You can learn more healthy recipes over the holidays at mercy's cooking classes at the cardiac center.

Healthy halloween treats pumpkins tangerines &amp; celery scary teeth sliced apples, peanut butter &amp; nuts witches fingers mozzarella cheese sticks, whipped cream cheese &amp; bell peppers becky holcomb is a registered dietician with mercy hospital.

She is also a diabetes educator.

You can learn more healthy recipes over the holidays at mercy's cooking classes at the cardiac center.

Healthy halloween treats pumpkins tangerines &amp; celery scary teeth sliced apples, peanut butter &amp; nuts witches fingers mozzarella cheese sticks, whipped cream cheese &amp; bell peppers




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.