Mother Arrested in Her Child’s Death Investigation

A 14- month-old baby who died is now in charged.

23-year-old kassandra ramos is charged with injury to a child by omission.

Police say ramos initially told investigators her son fell onto a metal fan..

But later--she blamed her boyfriend via text messages to friends.

She's being held on a 200-thousand dollar bond.

27-year old freddy armando muniz was arrested and charged earlier this week.

Hidalgo county sheriff's investigators say the boy was injured inside a home on mile 15 north, in weslaco last friday.

He died from his injuries the