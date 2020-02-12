Fans gather at Martinsville Speedway days in advance of race

Danielle staub joins me now.

Danielle, you've been here at the speedway since early this morning.

You told me some fans have been here all week?

Melissa, it's really just one big party for fans.

Today, they had no complaints.

David webb, camper "awesome, it is awesome.

We watch the weather close and everything.

Come down, everybody has a good time.

Meet the people you have been meeting for years.

" campers say it's almost like a family reunion at the martinsville speedway.

Group shot campers "tenn, roll tide.

South carolina, maryland, covington, virginia.

You guys are having a good time.

We all meet and became friends just by coming to the races and hangin out here.

" this group of friends stays a little bit farther away from the race track, not too far away they can't hear the cars.

Chauncey ayers , camper "i don't know i've stayed on the hill over there , it's hilly and when it rains it muddy you can't get out of.

This up here is nice and dry and everything.

I've been staying up here now for about 10 years.

" and this year, even the dogs are celebrating, as many say it's going to be the best yet.

Ed donahue, camper " so far, just the weather.

Most of the time it's bad up here and raining.

And it's really going to be a beautiful weekend."

I spoke with one man who rents his parents yard out to campers during these races.

Here how that really helps his family out tonight at 6.

Melissa, the big race may be two days away, but you would never know that by all the fans that are already thousands of fans that are out here right now.

Fifty thousand fans are expected at the track come sunday.

And anytime you have that many people in