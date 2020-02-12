PA Live: In the Kitchen- DINOS EXPRESS- October 28, 2016

About the game.

>> and you know what else you feed at a big game, dave, well, some delicious food, of course.

And we are here with dominic from dino's pizza express in wilkes-barre making just that.

Now dominic, you have been working hard on a second stromboli.

Go ahead and walk us through really quick what you have done.

>> this is our buffalo chicken stromboli.

Mozzarella cheese.

Our freshly cooked chicken breast.

And our homemade buffalo sauce.

So we are going to wrap it the way we did with the italian.

>> same thing, just kind of wrap it up like a little delicious italian burrito there.

>> and then we're going to stick some holes in it and cook it in the oven.

>> i love it.

You make it look so easy.

This is fantastic.

>> put a side over here.

>> okay.

>> and now next up is the canollis which is i think one of the best deserts ever invented and now you have some incredibly amazing large ones.

I know people have been asking, are those real.

They can be eaten.

>> these are real.

Originally i just got the can olli for show but so many people have been inquiring that they want to buy one for a party or you know halloween event or for3 the holidays.

>> you said okay, okay.

>> i started selling them.

>> exactly.

So these look incredible.

This is chocolate chip can olli.

>> either with chocolate chips or sprinkles.

>> fantastic.

>> show us quick how to do the filling because i love that.

>> well, we got the recipe from one of my father's friends that he grew up with owns a pastery shop in little italy.

And he actually came here and showed us how to make canolli cream.

So we use ricota and-- which say thicketter ricota cream, and sugar and other spices that we put in also.

But this is the real deal.

It's not icing.

It it is sweet cheese.

>> making the authentic canolli.

>> yesment and they are made to order.

These are original sizes right here.

We get the plain chel and chocolate dipped shell.

The minis can come with the big shell or an actual shell filled in lew of a birthday cake.

But these are great for any party, any event, bridal showers, weddings, birthdays.

>> we're going to watch you make this a little bit here but for now, we can find out more information just call 570-991-6958nd of course we have visit you in wilkes-barre.

We'll catch up more with you in just a bit.

Thank you so much.

>> thank you.

>> all right, let's check in with