Yes! Pics - 2/11/20

MORE THAN 40 THOUSAND PEOPLEHAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUSGLOBALLY... RESULTING IN MORETHAN A THOUSAND DEATHS.AND TONIGHT... THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION IS STEPPING UPCONTAINMENT EFFORTS.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT JONATHANSERRIE HAS A LOOK AT WHAT'SBEINGDONE.THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKKEEPS SPREADING, WITH A 13THCONFIRMED CASE IN THE U-S...THE PATIENT, WHO WAS EVACUATEDFROM WUHAN, CHINA, IS NOWHOSPITALIZED IN SAN DIEGO -THE FIRST GROUP OF EVACUEES HASBEEN UNDER QUARANTINE FOR 14DAYS, BUT THAT QUARANTINEPERIOD IS NOW OVER...THE C-D-C SAYING THEY POSE NORISK TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.0:21-0:30SCHUCHAT SAYS: "OUR CURRENTSTRATEGY IS, IS REALLY ACONTAINMENT ONE, FOCUSED ON OURBORDERS AND FOCUSED ON INTENSEEVALUATION AROUND EACH CONFIRMEDCASE." THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONALSO SAYS IT'S STEPPING UPEFFORTS TO CONTAIN THE VIRUS...SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEOAND H-H-S SECRETARY ALEX AZARWRITING, QUOTE, "OUR TASKFORCE IS ENSURING THAT OUR WHOLEOF GOVERNMENT, LAYERED, PUBLICHEALTH PLAN HAS THE RESOURCESNECESSARY TO PROTECT AMERICANS."BUT THAT'S NOT ENOUGH FOR SOMEWORKERS ON THE FRONT LINES OFTHE OUTBREAK -INCLUDING AIRLINE EMPLOYEES, WHOSAY THE GOVERNMENT IS NOTOFFERING THEM ENOUGHSUPPORT.1:00-1:04MCDAVID SAYS: "THIS ISN'T ATHEORETICAL FOR AVIATIONWORKERS.

CORONAVIRUS HASALREADY ENTERED OURWORKPLACE AND DISRUPTED OUR JOBSAND OUR LIVES."MEANWHILE, THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION IS HOLDING A GLOBALRESEARCH AND INNOVATIONFORUM TO MOBILIZE THEINTERNATIONAL RESPONSE TO THEOUTBREAK...OFFICIALS THERE PUSHING FOR MORECONTAINMENT TO STOP CORONAVIRUSFROM BECOMING A GLOBALPANDEMIC.1:19-1:28RYAN SAYS: "WE'RE NOT DEALINGHERE WITH A SUPER-SPREADINGEVENT...BUT CERTAINLY IT ISALWAYS A CONCERN WHEN PEOPLECOME TOGETHER AND THEN MOVEAPART AND WE HAVE TO HAVE RISKMANAGEMENT PROCEDURES."1:29-1:36THE W-H-O SAYS IT'S SENDINGADDITIONAL TEAMS TO CHINA TOINVESTIGATE THE ORIGINS OF THEVIRUS.IN ATLANTA, JONATHAN SERRIE, FOXNEWS.A NEW STUDY FROM THE UNIVERSTYOF MICHIGAN FINDS... NEARLY AFIFTH OF SURGERIES... MAYLEAD TO SURPRISE BILLS... EVENWHEN THE DOCTOR AND HOSPITAL...ARE IN-NETWORK.U-OF-M RESEARCHERS LOOKED AT THEINSURANCE CLAIMS... FOR MORETHAN 347-THOUSAND PATIENTS.THE LEAD SURGEONS AND THESURGERY LOCATIONS WERE BOTHIN-NETWORK.DESPITE THAT... MORE THAN20-PERCENT OF THESE COMMONPROCEDURES RESULTEDIN A SURPRISE BILL... THAT WASON AVERAGE -- MORE THAN2-THOUSAND DOLLARS.THE RESEARCHERS SAY... THAT'SBECAUSE... THEANESTHESIOLOGISTS...AND SURGICAL ASSISTANTS WEREOFTEN OUT-OF-NETWORK.THE SCIENTISTS SAY... PATIENTSSHOULD CHECK THEIR INSURANCENETWORK...AND ASK ABOUT