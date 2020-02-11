Global  

Katie Holmes In 'Brahms: The Boy 2' New Trailer

Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery and more star in this new trailer for 'Brahms: The Boy 2'.

After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. This trailer is in HD.
Tweets about this

MissTinah_M

Tinah Mashiloane RT @EmpireEntAfrica: "Brahms wants more than just to play" As if Brahms: #TheBoy2 didn't look terrifying enough, now we've got this creepy… 2 hours ago

EmpireEntAfrica

Empire Entertainment "Brahms wants more than just to play" As if Brahms: #TheBoy2 didn't look terrifying enough, now we've got this cre… https://t.co/FB0SpRX9bt 2 hours ago

Brahms720

Brahms The Boy II Full Movie FREE HD Online 720 RT @Tutejajoginder: PVR Pictures announces the release of Brahms: The Boy II in India. Directed by William Brent Bell, starring Katie Holme… 3 hours ago

FilmTrailerZone

Film Trailer Zone Brahms: The Boy 2 - Official Trailer 2 (2020) Katie Holmes, Horror Movie HD https://t.co/0Z0mi7GbS2 via @YouTube 4 hours ago

satrian

satrian RT @DEADLINE: ‘Brahms: The Boy II’: Welcome To Heelshire Manor, Katie Holmes https://t.co/iSVxc4huf9 https://t.co/M8UYpq8UyV 7 hours ago

UnDeadMannequin

UnDead Mannequin New ‘Brahms: The Boy II’ Trailer Lays Out the Rules and Brings Terror to Those Who Break Them Katie Holmes stars i… https://t.co/erwpq9MWVJ 7 hours ago

GianlucaOdinson

Gianluca Odinson Brahms: The Boy II New Trailer Released https://t.co/5OlDTEEdQ8 7 hours ago

DTrigger0D

DTrigger0D ( NES Zelda remake in a BOTW graphics) Brahms: The Boy II - Official Final Trailer (2020) Katie Holmes https://t.co/WVNH8zW092 via @YouTube 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Home for Harvest movie [Video]Home for Harvest movie

Home for Harvest movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment Plot synopsis: A woman returns to her hometown and is love-torn between her ex-boyfriend pretending to change his old ways and the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:57Published

Brahms The Boy II [Video]Brahms The Boy II

Brahms The Boy 2 Trailer synopsis: Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:10Published

