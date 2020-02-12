Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dharmendra to launch new restaurant He-Man on V'Day

Dharmendra to launch new restaurant He-Man on V'Day

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Dharmendra to launch new restaurant He-Man on V'Day

Dharmendra to launch new restaurant He-Man on V'Day

Bollywood icon Dharmendra is coming up with a new farm-to-fork restaurant named He-Man, which will be inaugurated on Valentine's Day.

The veteran superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce his new venture.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

He-Man Dharmendra all set to launch a restaurant called He Man on Valentine's Day

Bollywood icon Dharmendra is coming up with a new farm-to-fork restaurant named He-Man, which will be...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



You Might Like


Tweets about this

iSHIRAZONLY

Shiraz RT @mid_day: He-Man #Dharmendra All Set To Launch A Restaurant Called He Man On Valentine's Day @aapkadharam https://t.co/u9SboxqEpU 25 minutes ago

mid_day

mid-day He-Man #Dharmendra All Set To Launch A Restaurant Called He Man On Valentine's Day @aapkadharam https://t.co/u9SboxqEpU 36 minutes ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Dharmendra Set To Launch A Farm To Fork Restaurant Named He Man On Valentine’s Day https://t.co/hEm9gxcu4h 38 minutes ago

filmibeat

Filmibeat.com Dharmendra To Launch A Farm-To-Fork Restaurant Named ‘He-Man’ On Valentine’s Day https://t.co/mln52kSyJj #dharmendra #restaurant 40 minutes ago

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online Dharmendra to launch new restaurant He-Man on V’Day https://t.co/W4Y2jhGOP3 50 minutes ago

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal Dharmendra to Launch New Farm-to-fork Restaurant Called ‘He-Man’ On Valentine’s Day https://t.co/Hd8pdruM2F https://t.co/VPCtmUtBVg 2 hours ago

moviemoodnews

MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/QqMOxY1Oj5 MOVIE MOOD, Dharmendra to launch his farm to fork restaurant He-Man on Valentines Day… https://t.co/6KVFUr3Y9k 2 hours ago

PatelPr30212740

Patel Priyank Dharmendra to launch his farm to fork restaurant He-Man on Valentine's Day https://t.co/ICUoXZnnqs 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.