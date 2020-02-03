Global  

Flip Phone

Flip PhoneSamsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video· A short video purporting to show Samsung's upcoming flip phone-style smartphone has surfaced on...
Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z FlipSamsung announced the Galaxy Fold only a year ago, but it's already showing off a new phone with a...
0pH1Vqs72urZUgQ

いちご RT @JustForJinyoung: 200212 W Korea IG update with Jinyoung Jinyoung's Tom Ford Beauty Film interview with W Korea was shown in the new S… 3 seconds ago

xfwooseok

Kang. RT @taekooksoIo: BTCH WTF I AM WATCHING THE LIVE SAMSUNG EVENT - LAUNCHING OF THE GALAXY FLIP PHONE AND THEY SHOWED TAEHYUNG ON THE SCREEN… 8 seconds ago

artbygingerb

Art by Ginger B At $1000 to $1400 USD, I think I'll skip this latest innovation. https://t.co/YeKqLVWVhY 1 minute ago

_Hana26_

💎하나 7 💜 RT @tinyseokjinnie:*** thom browne flip phone !! seokjin would love it skdjd https://t.co/rIWAq68NhO 1 minute ago

Iqbal_Kookie

Iqbal RT @BTSVChartData: Taehyung was shown as Model on today Samsung Live Launching of Galaxy Flip Phone https://t.co/dHNRWYOiHv 2 minutes ago

9597PURPLE_V

💜ち⁷💜 RT @Strawberries321: Samsung mobile official twitter account called Taehyung a king 👑 while replying to a post talking about Samsung using… 2 minutes ago

lifeofaicha

keladique RT @_Oh_Bee: A phone that folds.... a flip phone, if you will. Innovative. 2 minutes ago

DjMastaGee1

DjMastaGee Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/Gs0D01p7w8 2 minutes ago

