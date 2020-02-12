Special mayoral election in Pascagoula

At- home... - the city of pascagoula is - casting their votes in the- special election for mayor and- voters arrived bright and early- to make their voices heard.

- the seat was made vacant when - former mayor dane - maxwell moved into a new role a- public service commissioner - for the southern region of our- state.- three candidates are on the - ballot today, burt hill,- dr. steve demetropoulos, and- chris grace.- hill is a former pascagoula cit- councilman, demetropoulos - is a physician with singing - river health system and - grace serves on the city's- recreation commission.- those voting today say they nee- prosperty in pascagoula.- - christi pitts:"we have a lot of- things that need to be done in- pascagoula and i- think that it's important that- we have somebody that's willing- to take in what - needs to be done and help our - city become what it could be."- - - - benjamin schoenberger:"i just - want to see growth.

We have suc- an- industrial town and a big point- at that i have been to the- forums and seen is people - come here during the day, but - leave at night and don't broade- our tax base when they- could come here and live here."- if the candidate do not get - enough votes today, there will- be a runoff