Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

The superintendent for Vigo County Schools presented his five-year strategic plan.

It includes spending cuts and when you could learn about the future of buildings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

School the vigo the vigo county school corporation is taking charge in the 20-20 school year.

Last night..

Superintendent "dr. rob haworth" unveiled his strategic plan.

The plan is called..

"our community--collborating for our children."

It's focused on addressing issues and reaching new goals.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the vigo county school corporation building.

She can explains what this means for vigo county schools... it's no surprise the school corporation struggled a bit with student enrollment in previous years.

However, this year..

Superintendent haworth plans to change that.

That's through this strategic plan.

In case you strategic plan.

In case you misssed it..

In case you misssed it..

Take a look at your screen.

You're looking at video from the meeting.

Here's the key takeaways dr. haworth mentioned.

The school is working to utlitze technology.

Offer more career and college pathways.

Becoming more responsible..

Financially.

Updated facilities..

Give a 21st century look.

And of course..

Seek more help from those around us.

Haworth says none of this is possible without help from the community.

"the schools cannot do it alone.

We need the support of our families, we need the support of non-profit agencies.

It just takes everyone in order to educate a child."

Changes won't happen overnight..

However school leaders are hopeful.

Reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

School Teacher: Mrs. Evelyn Sams-Canady [Video]School Teacher: Mrs. Evelyn Sams-Canady

Mrs. Evelyn Sams-Canady was a student who went onto teach at the Williams Academy. She is also responsible for the Dunbar Easter Parade, celebrating 75 years this spring.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Social media boosts voter registration [Video]Social media boosts voter registration

Platforms like Facebook and Google are partly to thank for high voter registration numbers across the country, including Greene County.

Credit: KY3 - KYTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.