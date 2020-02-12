Global  

Trezevant High School Grading Scandal Investigation Complete

New information about the Trezevant High School grading scandal.
Trezevant High School Grading Scandal Investigation Complete

Good evening.

I'm brandon artiles.

Katina: and i'm ... katina rankin.

Katina: new information ... about the trezevant high school grading scandal.

The shelby county school district ... took disciplinary action ... against two school staff members.

The team ... was originally banned from playing after grades the football players received ... did not match up with the ones reported.

Earlier this month ... we told you the team was allowed to play again.

And ... two coaches were suspended.

The district completed its investigation.

And ... officials say ... they made changes to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Brandon:




