Cameron Co. Using New Software for Disabled Voters

Video Credit: KRGV - Published < > Embed
Cameron Co. Using New Software for Disabled VotersThe new program was added to the sample ballot online.
New software program is allowing voters to practice filling out their ballots at home.

Cameron county is now using the software.

It could especially help those with vision impairments.

Elections administrator remy garza says the new software program was added to the sample ballot online -- it has audio that allows voters to listen to their options on the ballot -- and helps them navigate through all the races they are qualified to vote in remy garza cameron co.

Elections administrator " so where someone has difficulty seeing, would be able to have their software that they normally use to read their computer screen to navigate quickly through the ballot so they can inform themselves as to who is on the ballot in a given race.

We used to post these as pdf's and in large numbers of pages and they would be very difficult for those reading software to navigate" garza says any voter can utilize this new system to practice casting their vote -- voters can also print their completed ballot at home, and are allowed to bring it with them to the polls to use as reference.




