Thinking like a criminal: Protecting your home

Carrie: tonight, we're watching out for your safety with our christie casciano, teaching you how to protect your home by thinking like a criminal.

Christie, we've heard police many times say lights, locks and alarms can keep a burglar away, and what's the other tool they're now adding to the list?

Christie: security cameras.

Police love them.

Burglars hate them, especially a system like this.

We're at the home of producer grant debruin.

Show us your set- up.

That's a high tech way to protect your home, but don't forget about the importance of simply watching out for each other.

Christie: nat-sot up from lyncourt project door slamming and locking it's a daily door lock and nightly ritual for joe tartaro.

Years ago, while living in the city, a burglar broke into his home.

Joe tartaro; looking back on those emotions, you feel violated.

You feel someone did something to you, they took possessions.

More so you really don't feel you're safe when it happens to you and now tartaro wants to make sure it doesn't happen to others, nat- sot up of joe at the meeting, perhaps at :00 " again, please don't foget we're the eyes and ears, not law enforcement" :05 tartaro now heads up lyncourt's neighborhood watch, which has repeatedly proven its value to police.

Sgt.

Mike schiano/sheriff's office: people in the neighborhoods they're the eyes and ears and they actually help us.

If they see something out of the ordinary that see something, say something mantra, preached by this neighborhood crimefighter, who hopes to keep others from falling victim to a crime that can have a strong and lasting impact on your sense of security.

Joe tartaro: i think it's one of the reasons that i was fortunate several years go to take over neighborhood watch in lyncourt and i've enjoyed doing it and passing along information and education to our neighbors to help make sure a burglar doesn't steal your valuables and your peace of mind christie: neighborhood watch of syracuse, ran some numbers, tracking burglaries in the city of syracuse and found out 73 percent of the burglaries in the city of syracuse happened in neighborhoods without an active neighborhood watch group.

Coming up at six, from protecting your home, to protecting the car in your driveway.

Live in fayetteville, christie casciano, newschannel nine.

