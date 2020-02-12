B.C. Transit survey claims 90% approval rating

Nc34.> broome county says transit riders are overwhelmingly happy with changes to its system according to a new survey.

A news conference was held today to discuss the results of the 2nd b-c transit survey this year.

In february, 12 of the 21 bus routes were adjusted, which included a new route along court street, and a combined route covering binghamton's west side and the shopper's special.

500 people were surveyed, or 1 out of every 5 transit riders.

It concluded a 90-percent approval rating, citing the service as being better than 1 year ago.

In may, another survey was conducted, resulting in an 85- percent rating.

B-c transit commissioner greg kilmer says it's the first route adjustment in over 2 decades.

<bc transit commissioner greg kilmer says, "this was a difficult and challenging process to start with.

We recognized about 3 years ago that the service in broome county had not been aligned with changing demographics.

It was long overdue that we do something."> mike tanzini says: as a result of the route changes, broome county will save over 400 thousand dollars a year.

Also addressed was newschannel 34's coverage of the so- called "2-bag rule," in which some transit riders said they were turned away by drivers because they were carrying too many grocery bags.

Preston reinforced that there is no rule restricting the number of parcels a passenger may bring on the larger transit buses.

Local