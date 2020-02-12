10-31 Scary Recipes Part 2

>> the music is appropriate.

They are about to burn down the studio.

>> yes.

It's time for spirited good time now.

We're making drinks.

I don't know if this will work out.

>> well.

Because the internet cleaned you could toast marshmallows on all three side.

And the middle would sink down enough to create a glass.

And i kind of be burned it to a crisp.

>> it's not really sinking.

So i guess you have to smoosh it down.

This the what i didn't cook it long enough.

I think you were supposed to cook it two minutes so the inside as soft as the outside.

But it's hard to do.

What do you want to get out?

>> this is coming over.

It is.

It's absolutely gorgeous.

But this on the side.

You are supposed to poor it in there like a glass.

I think the big marshmallow instead of the normal-sized marshmallows.

There you go.

Does it look good?

>> no.

I guess don't try this at home.

>> this are may have been a bad idea.

>> well, you think.

Here's the thing.

We try these things because we see it on the internet.

You never know if you can believe it.

If you see this.

Don't believe it.

>> don't believe it.

Maybe if we use a little marshmallow.

There's a lot to cook in these.

>> that's possible.

I don't know.

>> let's do something that will be much more fun.

No.

This is a witch's cauldron.

You are messy.

>> look at you.

These marshmallows are all over my hand.

Between the marshmallows and the glitter.

This is champaign.

I saw this on pinterest.

It's on the internet.

Pop rocks.

This cauldron will bubble up right now.

Oh, it's making sounds.

Whoo did you see that.

It flew across the thing.

Does it look like like a witch's cauldron.

>> you