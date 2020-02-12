Top Trenders

With jaclyn house!

Welcome back to fox 24 news.

If youe just rolling out of bed we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trende with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) of course halloweeis today... and we can already wrap up the costume contests... wrap up the costume contests... wrap up the costume contests... this youtuber's son wins hands-down... with a transformers costume that actually transforms!

The costume is made from foam and took about 6 hours to construct... resulting in one rad halloween costume that is more than meets the eye!

### ((jaclyn)) trick-or-treating can be fun for kids of all ages ... as long as you follow a few safety tips.

Before heading out costumes are fire- resistant... fasten reflective tapeo kids' costumes and bags children under the age of 12 should always be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult stick to the sidewalks or paths, keep an eye on responsible adult stick to the sidewalks or paths, keep an eye on traffic, and look both ways when crossing roads ### ((jaclyn)) after the kiddos are tucked in bed after collecting enough candy to last until well---next halloween.

There's only one thing left to do---watch a scary movie ### but which movie should you choose?

Here's a handy map that shows the most popular scary movies by state.

So grabour bag of skittl which is the most popular halloween candy in arkansas and pop in that vhs tape of "it" arkansas most popular scary movie yikes ((jaclyn)) it's no secret halloween is all about treats.

Here are a few fufacts about halloween candy in 2015 americans spent 2 point 5 billion dollars on candy one survey found the most popular candy for search engines -- candy corn the average amount of caloriein a fun size candy bar--sixty to one hundred and sixty the average trick or treater will receive eleven thousand calories worth of candy better have a dentist handy ### ((jaclyn)) think you know all about halleen, we put your knowledge to the test head over to our website fox twenty four news dot tv to see if you know questions such as what is the fear of halloween called or how are mystery dum dum lollipops made and more it's a fun way to test your halloween iq ### ((marissa)) ((chris))