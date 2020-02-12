Global  

Livingston Co. Sheriff Suffers 'Cardiac Incident'

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
0
The livingston county sheriff was taken to the hospital friday for what's being called a cardiac incident... incident... a news release issued by the sheriff's office says that steve cox was taken to a hospital in kansas city for treatment where he remains under observation this morning.

They have not released any other information on his condition.

Cox is currently running for re-election as the livingston county sheriff.

Cox's opponent -- democrat eric menconi -- announced he would temporarily postpone campaign activities after learning the news.

Menconi posted on his campaign's web page -- saying that radio, newspaper ads and all other campaign activites would be postponed until a later date.

Menconi also asked his supporters to keep his opponent in their thoughts and prayers.




